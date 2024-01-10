Share
Unpacking 2024 oil pricing & production dynamics
Saudi Arabia cut the February price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asian customers this week following concerns about supply overhang. Meanwhile, oil is giving up some gains as Middle East supply concerns from the Israel-Hamas war weigh heavy. Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa to discuss production and pricing dynamics at play as well as shifts in global oil architecture.
Wed, 10 Jan 2024 14:34:05 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.