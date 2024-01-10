Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Unpacking 2024 oil pricing & production dynamics

Saudi Arabia cut the February price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asian customers this week following concerns about supply overhang. Meanwhile, oil is giving up some gains as Middle East supply concerns from the Israel-Hamas war weigh heavy. Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa to discuss production and pricing dynamics at play as well as shifts in global oil architecture.
Wed, 10 Jan 2024 14:34:05 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top