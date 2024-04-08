Canal+, the biggest shareholder in MultiChoice, is offering 125 rand per share in cash, valuing the pending purchase at about 35 billion rand ($1.9 billion) and the whole company at about 55 billion rand, according to Reuters calculations.

The offer price represents a premium of 66% to MultiChoice’s closing price of 75 rand on February 1, the stock’s last trading day before Canal+ delivered its indicative offer.