We need to embrace AI, says Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales
Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales shares why he is excited and worried about AI in 2024 #WEF2024 #CNBC #Shorts ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Wed, 17 Jan 2024 18:00:02 GMT
