#WeBelieveInHere – Episode 6

As we continue with Standard Bank's #WeBelieveInHere series, Episode 6 tells the story of the Lesotho Highlands Project - an expansive water infrastructure initiative nestled in the heart of Lesotho. This R43 billion Lesotho Highlands Water Project serves a dual purpose: facilitating hydroelectric power generation and enabling the transfer of water to support industrial and urban areas in South Africa. Beyond addressing water supply challenges, this ambitious project contributes to the #energy needs of both Lesotho and South Africa. Standard Bank takes pride in its involvement in this impactful project, one dedicated to fostering the development of high-quality, reliable, #sustainable, and resilient #infrastructure. Our commitment to such initiatives not only enhances sustainability but also actively supports economic development and the well-being of communities in Africa.
Wed, 27 Mar 2024 14:12:31 GMT

