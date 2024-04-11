Chief Executive Faan van der Walt, standing next to his brother and co-founder Dirk, blew into the African kudu horn as the opening share price of 20 rand was announced on the JSE.

WeBuyCars marks the second JSE listing of 2024, with others including Pick n Pay’s PIKJ.J discount grocery retailer Boxer, and food producer RCL’s RCLJ.JRainbow Chicken expressing interest to list at some point.