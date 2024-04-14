Share
What Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan means for your taxes
President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled a new student loan forgiveness plan — and any of that relief dispensed in 2024 wouldn’t trigger a federal tax bill. But borrowers could still owe federal taxes on future forgiveness, experts say. Some states may also tax debt forgiveness received this year or in future years. Read more: https://cnb.cx/3vM5LdC
Sun, 14 Apr 2024 16:00:37 GMT
