What does bitcoin’s upcoming halving mean for prices?
Bitcoin's upcoming halving and its current bull run may not be a coincidence - the price of the cryptocurrency has often risen around the time of the event, and has even gone on to all-time highs afterward. Fresh off the back of his time at Paris Blockchain Week and an interview with Binance's new CEO Richard Teng, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal discusses what the bitcoin halving is and why it's different this time around in the latest episode of 'CNBC Tech: Beyond the Valley.'
Sun, 14 Apr 2024 10:00:18 GMT
