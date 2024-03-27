Markets
What does the term ‘splinternet’ mean?

Part of the difficulty of discussing the implications of a 'splinternet' is trying to define exactly what the term means. The term has been around since the early 2000s and has been broadly used to describe a world in which the global interconnected communications system that is the internet as we know it becomes siloed in some way leading to different versions of the internet around the world depending on where you go. Some countries, notably China, already operate in this way. But what does a splinternet mean for consumers? CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal discuss this and more in the latest episode of CNBC Tech Beyond the Valley. CNBC’s Beyond the Valley | Listen wherever you get your podcasts #CNBC #Technology #Splinternet ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Wed, 27 Mar 2024 08:00:30 GMT

