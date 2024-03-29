Share
What lies ahead in TikTok’s uncertain future
The U.S. has moved one step closer to forcing Chinese tech firm ByteDance to sell TikTok in America. It is the latest flash point in the U.S-China tech battle. But does the move ultimately amount to a TikTok ban? Join CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal for an in-depth look at the latest tech news in this episode of 'CNBC Tech: Beyond the Valley.' 0:30 - Welcome 2:44 - Stat of the week 3:38 - What the TikTok bill means 6:44 - What motivated the bill 11:06 - The data issue 12:36 - Implications of the bill 14:55 - What Bytedance can do 17:03 - China's response 20:36 - Why selling isn't straightforward 23:36 - Who would want to buy TikTok? 25:48 - EU opens investigation into AliExpress 30:00 - Stat of the week reveal
Fri, 29 Mar 2024 11:00:58 GMT
