What to expect at the 9th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit
Celebrating its ninth landmark year in 2024, the 9th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit, will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 8, in honor of International Women’s Day. The theme is "Women Unscripted: Powering Innovation And Impact In Africa".
Wed, 14 Feb 2024 16:24:34 GMT
