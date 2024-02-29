Share
What will fuel investors interest in unlisted equities market?
Analysts at NASD say the interest rate hike by the monetary policy committee is crowding out investors at the unlisted equities market as attention shift to the fixed income market despite its negative real returns on investment. Oludare Fajimolu, the Head of Research and Strategy at NASD, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Thu, 29 Feb 2024 15:08:45 GMT
