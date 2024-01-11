Share
What’s Nigeria’s rescue plan for the naira?
The naira is losing more grounds against other global currencies with forecasts the naira will trade about 1,000 naira to the U.S. dollar at the official window for the most part of this year. How can Nigeria stem the free fall of the naira? Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income and FX at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa to discuss outlook for currency trading and more.
Thu, 11 Jan 2024 14:48:52 GMT
