Share
What’s the investment playbook for Nigeria’s debt capital market in 2024?
For investors looking to participate in Nigeria's debt capital markets in 2024, what are some of the key factors to consider? Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income and FX at Chapel Hill Denham Securities, joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and more.
Thu, 04 Jan 2024 15:24:18 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.