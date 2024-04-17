Markets
Why A $100,000 Salary Can’t Buy The American Dream

More than half (52%) of Americans say they would need at least $100,000 a year to be financially comfortable, according to the August 2023 CNBC Your Money Survey. It’s becoming increasingly more difficult to achieve the American Dream, especially as younger generations are beginning their adulthood with thousands of dollars in student loans. Watch the video above to learn more about how much it costs to achieve the American Dream. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:35 Cost of living 3:30 Rise in consumer debt 6:29 Changing American Dream Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Nora Rappaport Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
Wed, 17 Apr 2024 16:00:40 GMT

