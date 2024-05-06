Share
Why a $100K income no longer buys the American Dream in most places
More than half (52%) of Americans say they would need at least $100,000 a year to be financially comfortable, according to the August 2023 CNBC Your Money Survey. Watch the full video to learn more about how much it costs to achieve the American Dream: https://youtu.be/k5abCDqzdhM
Mon, 06 May 2024 16:00:21 GMT
