Share
Why Entry-Level Job Requirements Feel Absurd
Lacking enough or the right experience, skills, credentials and/or education ranked second among the biggest barriers for jobseekers in 2022, according to McKinsey & Co. The cooling labor market has made it more difficult to find a job. Kory Kantenga, Senior Economist at LinkedIn, said that is felt acutely in the entry-level job market. Some workplace experts blame inflated job requirements and layoffs of recruiters, while others point to a skills miss-match between available jobs and recent graduate degrees. Watch the video to find out why job requirements have become so demanding and what that means for the entry level workforce. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 01:50 Inflated requirements 4:19 Entry-level jobs 6:12 Upskilling 9:57 Skills-based hiring Produced by Juhohn Lee Edited by Jack Hillyer Narration by Andrea Miller Animation by Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Supervising Producer Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Brookings Institution, Harvard Graduate School of Education
Thu, 09 May 2024 16:00:45 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.