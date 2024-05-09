Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why Entry-Level Job Requirements Feel Absurd

Lacking enough or the right experience, skills, credentials and/or education ranked second among the biggest barriers for jobseekers in 2022, according to McKinsey & Co. The cooling labor market has made it more difficult to find a job. Kory Kantenga, Senior Economist at LinkedIn, said that is felt acutely in the entry-level job market. Some workplace experts blame inflated job requirements and layoffs of recruiters, while others point to a skills miss-match between available jobs and recent graduate degrees. Watch the video to find out why job requirements have become so demanding and what that means for the entry level workforce. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 01:50 Inflated requirements 4:19 Entry-level jobs 6:12 Upskilling 9:57 Skills-based hiring Produced by Juhohn Lee Edited by Jack Hillyer Narration by Andrea Miller Animation by Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Supervising Producer Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Brookings Institution, Harvard Graduate School of Education
Thu, 09 May 2024 16:00:45 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top