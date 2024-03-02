Share
Why EV Sales Are Falling | CNBC Marathon
CNBC Marathon explores the decline of electric vehicle sales and its implications. In August 2023, it took about twice as long to sell an EV in the U.S. as it did the previous January. Prices of EVs are down 22% year-over-year and that's mainly driven by Tesla. About two thirds of EVs sold are Elon Musk's brand. Companies like Ford have ramped up hybrid production as demand has leveled off. Used EV prices are falling. Studies show that used EV prices fell somewhere around 30 percent in September and October 2023 from the same period in 2022. Used overall vehicle prices including internal combustion engines (ICE), hybrid and EVs declined by only around 5 percent. In October 2021, Hertz publicly announced it intended to buy 100,000 Tesla vehicles. Newly emerged from bankruptcy, Hertz had a bold plan to lead the EV revolution in car rental. Shares of Hertz soared, as did Tesla’s - its market value hit $1 trillion. First mover advantage aside, it would help Hertz distinguish itself in an industry plagued by commoditization. But only a couple of years in, the rental company’s EV strategy is facing some serious challenges: pricing troubles, skyrocketing repair costs and low resale values. Meanwhile big rental rivals are holding back on EVs. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 00:34 Why EVs Are Piling Up At Dealerships In The U.S (Published October 2023) 17:21 Why Used EV Prices Are Falling (Published December 2023) 32:29 Why Hertz's Bet On Tesla Isn't Paying Off In The U.S. (Published December 2023)
Sat, 02 Mar 2024 17:00:37 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.