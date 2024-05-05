Share
Why Fast Food Has Gotten So Expensive
Prices at limited-service restaurants including Wendy's, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and Chipotle have increased more over the past decade than both full-service restaurants and overall inflation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Experts say rising labor costs are the main culprit. McDonald's underwhelming first-quarter 2024 earnings results are one example of a fast-food giant feeling the repercussions of its soaring prices. Watch the video to learn more. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 4:30 Rising costs 6:05 Looking ahead Produced and Shot by: Ryan Baker Camera by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Jason Reginato and Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images, Burger King, Chili’s, Subway
Sun, 05 May 2024 16:00:07 GMT
