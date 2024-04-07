Share
Why gas is so expensive in California
California is home to some of the highest gas prices in the United States, according to AAA. High taxes are partly to blame for the price of gas in the state. But there’s more to the story. For drivers who aren’t going electric, there are several ways to save on gas, experts say: https://youtu.be/0fEN-oWgI8U
Sun, 07 Apr 2024 16:00:30 GMT
