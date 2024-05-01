Share
Why Hundreds Of U.S. Banks Are At Risk Of Failing
Across the U.S., hundreds of small and regional banks are feeling stressed and may be at risk of failure. Of about 4,000 U.S. banks analyzed by the Klaros Group, 282 banks face stress from commercial real estate exposure and potential losses tied to higher interest rates. Most banks facing risks are categorized as small, or community, banks. Though the risk is less systemic compared to the Big Banks, community and regional banks are an important source of credit to local businesses and governments. “There’s no doubt in my mind there’s going to be more bank failures,” former chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Sheila Bair told CNBC. Watch the video to learn more about the risk of commercial real estate, the role of interest rates on bank balance sheets and what it may take to relieve stress on banks — from regulation to mergers and acquisitions. Chapters: 1:40 Chapter 1 - Stressed banks 4:56 Chapter 2 - Commercial real estate 6:21 Chapter 3 - ‘Unrealized’ losses 7:51 Chapter 4 - Rescuing banks 9:58 Chapter 5 - Regulation 11:57 Chapter 6 - Bank failures Produced and Edited by: Andrea Miller Reporting by: Hugh Son Animation: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
