Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why Hundreds Of U.S. Banks Are At Risk Of Failing

Across the U.S., hundreds of small and regional banks are feeling stressed and may be at risk of failure. Of about 4,000 U.S. banks analyzed by the Klaros Group, 282 banks face stress from commercial real estate exposure and potential losses tied to higher interest rates. Most banks facing risks are categorized as small, or community, banks. Though the risk is less systemic compared to the Big Banks, community and regional banks are an important source of credit to local businesses and governments. “There’s no doubt in my mind there’s going to be more bank failures,” former chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Sheila Bair told CNBC. Watch the video to learn more about the risk of commercial real estate, the role of interest rates on bank balance sheets and what it may take to relieve stress on banks — from regulation to mergers and acquisitions. Chapters: 1:40 Chapter 1 - Stressed banks 4:56 Chapter 2 - Commercial real estate 6:21 Chapter 3 - ‘Unrealized’ losses 7:51 Chapter 4 - Rescuing banks 9:58 Chapter 5 - Regulation 11:57 Chapter 6 - Bank failures Produced and Edited by: Andrea Miller Reporting by: Hugh Son Animation: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
Wed, 01 May 2024 16:00:06 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top