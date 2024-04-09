Markets
Why The U.S. Economy May Have A ‘Delayed’ Recession: Gary Shilling

The U.S. economy may still face a “delayed” recession, says financial analyst Gary Shilling. “We’ve had more strength in employment than probably is commensurate with the state of business,” Shilling told CNBC. In this episode of “The Bottom Line,” Shilling talks about what may be next for the economy — from key indicators and AI to globalization and the Presidential Election. Chapters: 0:28 Investor sentiment 1:37 Recession risks 3:25 Labor market outlook 5:42 Presidential election vs. economy 6:53 Future of globalization 7:51 Investment strategy 8:54 AI disruption 10:08 Ongoing wars vs. global business Script and Edit by: Andrea Miller Production and Camera by: Charlotte Morabito Additional Camera by: Jordan Smith Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
Tue, 09 Apr 2024 16:00:24 GMT

