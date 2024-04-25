Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why U.S. Cities Are Going Broke

Spending cuts are abound in many U.S. cities as inflation lingers and pandemic-era stimulus dries up. At least 53 major cities have debt obligations that outstrip their assets, according to an estimate from Truth in Accounting. The group estimates higher debt burdens than many public officials report, due to allegedly underreported retiree benefits. The rising public debt may potentially leave future generations on the hook for financial decisions made by today's leaders. Chapters: 0:00-01:01 Cold Open 01:10-04:45 Chapter 1: Spending 04:45-06:53 Chapter 2: Management 06:53-08:39 Chapter 3: Credit ratings 08:39-10:46 Chapter 4: Federal help Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
Thu, 25 Apr 2024 16:00:06 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top