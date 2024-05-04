Share
Why Warren Buffett is such a big deal
The Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting, nicknamed the “Woodstock for Capitalists,” kicks off this weekend. But why is Warren Buffett, aka the “Oracle of Omaha,” such a big deal? CNBC’s Charlotte Morabito breaks it down. Watch the 2024 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, May 4: https://www.cnbc.com/brklive/
Sat, 04 May 2024 14:00:20 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.