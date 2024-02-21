Share
Will Nigeria secure more FPIs via bigger auctions?
Traders at UBA say investors are adopting a wait and see approach as they focus on the outcome of today’s 265.5 billion-naira T-bills auction following the subscription levels recorded from Monday’s 2.5trillion naira bond auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance sheet management joins CNBC Africa to assess this year’s auctions and investment appetite.
Wed, 21 Feb 2024 16:20:49 GMT
