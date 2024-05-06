Share
Will Q1’24 earnings sustain equities rebound?
Investors continue to assess their next moves as more earnings results filter in. Meanwhile, the Nigerian equity market is recording its first weekly gain after losing 3.54 trillion naira in April. Ekene Oyeka, Securities Trader at Norrenberger joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Mon, 06 May 2024 14:33:08 GMT
