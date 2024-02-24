Markets
Will The Immigration Crisis Bankrupt U.S. Cities?

The ongoing migrant crisis is unprecedented, both in scale and the impact it’s had beyond the border states to cities located deep within the country. Major cities like New York, Denver, and Chicago are finding themselves under extreme financial pressure, exacerbated by the lack of federal funding or assistance. So just how long can cities withstand the recent surge of migrants and what do they need to end the crisis? Chapters: 01:01 Fiscal Crisis 04:21 Buses from the South 09:14 Repercussions Producer: Juhohn Lee Editor: Nora Rappaport Animations: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
