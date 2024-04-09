Markets
Would you drive this flying car?

Take a look at a model of Alef Aeronautics' 'flying car' that you can both drive and fly. The company plans to start production of the first one by the end of 2025. Watch the video for the rest of CNBC Tech: The Edge's interview with Alef Aeronautics' Jim Dukhovny and Director of R&D Oleg Petrov.
Tue, 09 Apr 2024 14:00:15 GMT

