Xpeng’s driver-assist technology allows for semi-autonomous driving
Elon Musk’s surprise visit to Beijing while a major auto show is being held in the city has raised expectations that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software would soon be available in China. At the moment, Chinese EV-maker Xpeng is one of the major players in the market offering driver-assist technology, with its XNGP software that enables semi-autonomous driving. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Mon, 29 Apr 2024 11:00:30 GMT
