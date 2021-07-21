Bitcoin climbs back above $30,000, rebounding after a sell-off in cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recovered on Wednesday after a brutal sell-off, with the world’s biggest digital coin climbing back above $30,000.
The price of bitcoin rose almost 4% in the last 24 hours, to $30,798 at 5:25 a.m. ET, according to Coin Metrics data. Smaller cryptocurrencies ether and XRP also rebounded, up around 7% and 3% respectively.
The crypto market saw significant selling on Tuesday, with bitcoin falling below the $30,000 mark for the first time since June 22.
The plunge came on the back of news that the New Jersey attorney general issued a cease and desist letter to crypto lending firm BlockFi, ordering it to stop offering interest-bearing accounts.
The reason for the move higher Wednesday wasn’t immediately clear. Cryptocurrencies often undergo severe price swings. Bitcoin, for example, rallied to an all-time high of almost $65,000 in April before halving in value in the months that followed.
Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia-Pacific at cryptocurrency exchange Luno, said Wednesday’s price move was likely a “dead cat bounce,” where an asset briefly recovers from a prolonged decline before continuing to slide.
Unless bitcoin can climb above $32,000, Ayyar expects more downside, with the top cryptocurrency potentially tumbling as low as $24,000.
“We saw broad market rallies across the board last night as well, and I think crypto is just playing off of that,” Ayyar told CNBC.
“In general, there are lot of macro factors weighing down on risk-on assets at the moment — inflation worries, Covid, and with crypto we’ve got more specific worries such as much more regulatory oversight.”
Cryptocurrencies have been on a downward trajectory amid a growing crackdown on the industry from regulators around the world.