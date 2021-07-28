Sport

Former President Barack Obama is now a minority owner in NBA’s Africa business

PUBLISHED: Wed, 28 Jul 2021 12:59:29 GMT
Jabari Young
CNBC
Share
Key Points
  • The NBA announced the former U.S. President Barack Obama would use his new equity stake in NBA Africa to expand the Obama Foundation.
U.S. President Barack Obama attends the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 27, 2015 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Gary Dineen | National Basketball Association | Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama has become a strategic partner and minority owner in the National Basketball Association’s Africa business, which oversees the Basketball Africa League.

The NBA launched its Africa entity in May and values the business as a nearly $1 billion venture. NBA Africa oversees the BAL, which held its inaugural season last May, and has investors including Dikembe Mutombo, Grant Hill and Junior Bridgeman. The league said Obama would use his stake in NBA Africa to fund the Obama Foundation youth and leadership programs across Africa.

Terms of Obama’s equity stake were not disclosed.

Under the leadership of CEO Victor Williams, NBA Africa wants to establish corporate partnerships, expand content and media rights, and support local governments seeking to build new basketball arenas. The BAL includes 12 teams, and league games air in 215 countries and territories, and the NBA envisions basketball being a top sport throughout Africa in 10 years.

Read more: Former President Barack Obama Joins NBA Africa as Strategic Partner

Currently, 55 players who are either from Africa or whose parents are native Africans play in the NBA. Team owners view the BAL as a way to scout and develop talent throughout the rapidly growing continent and another route to expand its global appeal. Sports betting partners could also test new technologies in the league.

Nigeria-based industrial group Yinka Folawiyo Group and Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation, an investment holding company that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “HFPC,” are investors in NBA Africa, alongside former NBA players Luol Deng and Joakim Noah are also investors. In addition, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBA Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum have board seats.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Benjamin Chukwukelo Uzoh 2nd R of Rivers Hoopers of Nigeria vies with Wilson Nshobozwa of Patriots Rwanda during the opening game of the the inaugural Basketball Africa League BAL in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda, May 16, 2021.
Cyril Ndegeya | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

“The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States—using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent,” said Obama in a statement. “By investing in communities, promoting gender equality, and cultivating the love of the game of basketball, I believe that NBA Africa can make a difference for so many of Africa’s young people.”

Read more: NBA lures players and investors to form Africa business entity valued at nearly $1 billion

Obama praised the NBA’s “commitment to Africa, including the leadership shown by so many African players who want to give back to their own countries and communities.”