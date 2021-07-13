Most fully vaccinated people who get COVID delta infections are asymptomatic, WHO says

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are still getting infected with the delta variant, but global health officials said the shots have protected most people from getting severely sick or dying.

“There are reports coming in that vaccinated populations have cases of infection, particularly with the delta variant,” Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, said at a press briefing Monday. “The majority of these are mild or asymptomatic infections.”

However, hospitalizations are rising in some parts of the world, mostly where vaccination rates are low and the highly contagious delta variant is spreading, she said.

In the U.S., officials have said virtually all recent Covid hospitalizations and deaths were occurring among unvaccinated people. Breakthrough infections are rare, and about 75% of the people who die or are hospitalized with COVID after vaccination are over the age of 65, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.