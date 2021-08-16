West Africa

Nigeria’s Buhari signs historic oil overhaul bill into law

PUBLISHED: Mon, 16 Aug 2021 15:08:09 GMT
Libby George
Reuters
Share
Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, takes part in a family photo with leaders of African countries at the U.K. – Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel in London, U.K., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reinforce his vision of a global Britain trading freely outside the EU on Monday, when he hosts African leaders at an inaugural summit. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ABUJA/LAGOS, Aug 16 (Reuters) – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law an oil overhaul bill that has been in the works for nearly two decades, a presidential spokesman said on Monday.

The package overhauls nearly every aspect of the country’s oil and gas production. The legislature cleared it for his signature last month.

The bill has been in the works since the early 2000s, but the sensitivity of potential changes affecting Nigeria’s key source of revenue and foreign exchange has undermined all previous attempts at an overhaul.

Read more: Nigerian senate approves finalised petroleum overhaul bill

Major fuel marketers and other observers had been alarmed by a provision that they said could give Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, an effective monopoly on fuel sales in Nigeria while the communities where oil and gas is produced had pressed for a larger share of oil money.

Analysts say the bill’s approval this year was essential to attracting a shrinking pool of capital for fossil fuel development.

Amendments to the package allowed a series of concessions for oil companies to lure investment.

(Reporting by Libby George, Tife Owolabi and Felix Onuah Editing by David Goodman )

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
,