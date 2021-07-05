South Africa says Interpol issued “red notices” for Guptas and associates

Police raid the home of the Gupta family, friends of President Jacob Zuma, in Johannesburg, South Africa, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/James Oatway/File Photo JOHANNESBURG, July 5 (Reuters) – Interpol has issued “red notices” urging the arrest of the businessman brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta – friends of former president Jacob Zuma – and some of their associates for alleged fraud, South African prosecutors said on Monday.

A red notice is a request to law enforcement officials worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action. Interpol did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement that the notices had also been issued for the two Guptas’ wives and several business associates.

The notices relate to suspected fraud worth 25 million rand ($1.76 million) involving the Free State province’s agriculture department. Read:Defiant ex-leader Jacob Zuma compares South African judges to apartheid state A criminal case has been transferred to the Bloemfontein High Court for trial in September, the NPA added.

Reuters could not reach the Guptas or their representatives for comment but both Zuma and the Guptas issued blanket denials of wrongdoing during Zuma’s nine years in power until 2018. Their relationship is one of the main areas of focus of a judicial inquiry into allegations of high-level corruption while Zuma was president. Zuma has refused to cooperate with the inquiry despite a court order to appear and give evidence.

The Constitutional Court has sentenced him to 15 months’ imprisonment for defying that order, but Zuma has asked the court to cancel the sentence. Read:South Africa court gives former President Zuma 15 months jail for inquiry no-show The Indian-born brothers left South Africa after Zuma was ousted as head of state, and are believed to be in Dubai.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. SIGN UP NOW Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.