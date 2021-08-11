WHO says it urgently needs $7.7 billion to help poorer nations survive delta Covid variant

Director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on July 28, 2021.

Jaber Abdulkhaleg | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images The World Health Organization is calling for $7.7 billion that officials say is urgently needed to help low-income countries survive the delta Covid variant by providing vaccines, oxygen and medical care.

The funding will go toward WHO’s Access to Covid-19 Tools, or ACT, Accelerator program, which delivers critical medical supplies across the globe to combat the coronavirus, Dr. Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to WHO’s director-general, said at a Q&A with WHO officials livestreamed Tuesday on its social media accounts. Aylward said the funds are needed to partially cover a $16.8 billion shortfall that impedes the WHO’s ability to fight the pandemic in developing nations that have little or no access to vaccines. Read more: New kinds of loans and bonds could fill $28 bln COVID funding gap: WHO “Besides the moral issue — people should not die if the technology is available somewhere else, you know, the technology should help humanity as a whole — there’s also the issue that we can’t sort out this pandemic one country at a time,” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, the WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines, vaccines and pharmaceuticals.

“That’s the reality,” she continued. “We need to help countries move more together. Otherwise, we’re going to live with this virus much longer than we need to.” WHO officials have set a goal of vaccinating at least 10% of the global population by the end of September, at least 40% by the end of this year and 70% by the middle of next year. Some nations across the world have yet to start their vaccination campaigns, while wealthier countries such as the U.S. and Israel have already fully vaccinated more than half of their populations. Read more: Africa needs at least 20 million Covid vaccine doses in the next six weeks, WHO says Aylward said people in poorer nations who have a fever or other symptoms don’t have the testing supplies to know whether it’s from Covid or other diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, pneumonia or HIV. In addition to providing vaccine doses, Aylward said, the funding will also cover Covid testing, oxygen treatments and masks.