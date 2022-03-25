As presidents meet, Ukraine refugees just want fighting to end

People and children walk at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel PRZEMYSL, Poland, March 25 (Reuters) – Ukrainian refugee Viktoria Lysykh had one message for world leaders after she crossed the border into Poland on Friday: “I want the war to end as soon as possible … In what way exactly? By any means.”

The 35-year-old arrived in Przemysl railway station with her teenage daughter and their two pet cats, as U.S President Joe Biden was preparing to visit the same frontier region to discuss the conflict with his Polish counterpart. Asked what she hoped the high-level meeting would achieve, Lysykh laughed. The best hope was that the conflict would end “in the best way possible for Ukraine”. But above all, she just wanted to go back to her home in the Donetsk region. “Let’s cease (fire) so that all of this will be over. In what way exactly this will be achieved doesn’t matter at all.”

Read more: Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion -reports It had taken Lysykh and her daughter 19 hours to get to the frontier. She was planning to travel to Warsaw and then on to Germany where she was hoping to find work – her background is in human resources with a sideline as a beautician. There were no friends or family waiting at their destination to take them in. Around her in the station, more women and children kept arriving, loaded with bags. Around 32,500 refugees crossed into Poland on Thursday alone, border authorities said.

‘IF THEY CLOSED THE SKY’ In all, Poland has taken in more than 2.23 million people, according to Poland’s border authority, more than half the refugees who fled Ukraine since Russia invaded. Poland’s deputy education minister, Marzena Machalek, said on Friday around 700,000 Ukrainian children would be looking for places in local schools. Biden was due to meet refugee organisations and sit down with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the town of Rzeszow, about 80 km (50 miles) from the station.

His visit comes a day after he and other Western leaders put on a show of unity against what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine. Read more: African students wonder what next after Ukraine war upends education At an unprecedented triple summit in Brussels, NATO announced plans for new combat units in four eastern European countries near Ukraine, while the United States and Britain increased aid and expanded sanctions. Read full story Biden annouced more plans on Friday, saying the United States will supply more liquid natural gas to the European Union to help it cut its reliance on gas supplies from Russia.Read full story