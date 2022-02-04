International

Facebook’s $237.6 billion fall sets record for largest one-day value drop in stock market history

PUBLISHED: Fri, 04 Feb 2022 10:40:32 GMT
Alex Sherman
CNBC
Share
Key Points
  • Facebook lost more than $237 billion in value.
  • The previous record for amount of market capitalization lost in one day was Apple’s $182 billion loss in September 2020.
  • Facebook’s decline came after it reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue Wednesday.
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, October 23, 2019.
Erin Scott | Reuters

Facebook parent Meta lost more than $237 billion in value Thursday. That’s the biggest one-day drop in value in the history of the U.S. stock market.

Meta’s plunge, based on a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast, topped the prior record set by Apple, when it lost $182 billion in market value in September 2020.

The seven biggest drops in stock market history have all occurred in the last two years, as Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and Amazon have ballooned in valuation. Prior to 2020, the largest drop was from Facebook — a $119 billion decline in 2018. That also occurred after Facebook forecast revenue below analyst estimates.

Meta’s drop in value comes as the company is looking past its current businesses, such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and toward the metaverse, a virtual world based on new technology. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced Wednesday Meta had a net loss of $10 billion in 2021 attributable to Meta’s investment in the metaverse.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.