Kenya’s top court to rule on hacking allegations, votes disparity in election dispute

Voters stand inside voting booths during the general elections conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo NAIROBI, Aug 30 (Reuters) – Kenya’s Supreme Court on Tuesday laid out eight questions it will answer when it rules on this month’s disputed presidential election result, including whether the commission’s website was hacked.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is seeking the presidency for the fifth time, is contesting the result of a tight vote after which the election commission chairman declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner. Four out of the seven commissioners disowned the result. Read full story The disagreement has raised fears it could trigger the type of violence that followed disputed polls in 2007 and 2017. Odinga’s legal team lodged a case alleging that a team working for Ruto hacked into the election system and replaced genuine pictures of polling station result forms with fake ones, thus increasing Ruto’s share.

Ruto denied the allegations. The election commission has filed competing responses, with three commissioners supporting the process and four questioning it. Read more: Kenya’s Odinga says he won election, but will respect court ruling The Supreme Court will also decide if the polling station returns were interfered with and whether the postponement of eight gubernatorial and legislative elections disadvantaged any candidate, said Chief Justice Martha Koome, the president of the seven-member court. Kenya is a key western ally in an unstable region and it hosts the regional headquarters of many global companies and organisations.