Sibanye-Stillwater to meet unions as strike looms at South Africa gold mines

Feb 14 (Reuters) – South African mining company Sibanye-Stillwater on Monday said it will meet unions this week over a looming strike at its gold operations in the country after some workers backed a walkout.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which has been mediating between the two sides, cleared the unions to give strike notice a month ago after declaring a stalemate in wage talks.

A Sibanye spokesperson said a meeting with unions would take place this week, but did not specify a date.

South Africa’s major unions, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and UASA have been negotiating as a united coalition for the first time.