USAID pledges Kenya $255 mln to fight drought, appeals to rich countries to help

NAIROBI, July 22 (Reuters) – The U.S. development agency USAID on Friday said it would give Kenya $255 million in emergency assistance to tackle severe drought.

Some 4.1 million people in the East African nation are facing acute food shortages, the government says,while the number of cases of child malnutrition has surged by half in parts of the country to 942,000 in the last three months.

The funding commitmentcomes in addition to $65 million that USAID had already provided this year, USAID administrator Samantha Power said.

“We need other countries to step up and join us,” she said, warning that the food crisis could spill over into other areas like education since hungry children can’t go to school.