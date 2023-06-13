A statue of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton standing outside Old Trafford, home of Manchester United in Manchester, England.

Mike Hewitt | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images Manchester United shares surged as much as 30% in premarket trading on Tuesday, before paring gains, after Qatari media suggested Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani was likely to succeed with his takeover bid.

Qatar’s Al-Watan newspaper reported Tuesday evening that Sheikh Jassim, a son of the country’s former prime minister, is poised to be announced as the preferred bidder of the Premier League soccer club. Al-Watan is co-owned by Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani. A spokesperson for Manchester United was not immediately available to comment. Shares of Manchester United, which exclusively trade on the New York Stock Exchange, were nearly 24% higher at 6:45 a.m. ET.

The reports come after seven months of negotiations, with British petrochemicals billionaire Jim Ratcliffe also in talks to buy the club. Sharing the news via Twitter, the social media account of the Al-Watan newspaper said, “The success of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim’s acquisition” would be announced soon. Fahad al-Emadi, editor of Al Watan newspaper, shared a similar message.

“All the news received indicates the success of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim’s acquisition of Manchester United, and the announcement of the deal will be very soon,” he said. Zaid Al-Hamdan, chairman of Doha-headquartered political consultancy Aramsite Group, congratulated Sheikh Jassim shortly thereafter, despite the absence of an official announcement. “Congratulations to Shaikh Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Jassim on his acquisition of @ManUtd,” Al-Hamdan said on Twitter.