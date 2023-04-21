Twitter finally removes legacy verification check marks

Twitter removed blue legacy check marks from nonpaying users’ accounts on Thursday, weeks after the Elon Musk-owned company initially announced that the changes would begin.

The company confirmed on Wednesday that it would begin removing the blue check marks from users who didn’t pay for the company’s subscription service, Twitter Blue. By midday Thursday, check marks had begun to disappear from nonpaying accounts.

Before Musk took Twitter private, the check marks were limited to notable figures in government, media, or who were otherwise in the public eye and ran a heightened risk of impersonation. Musk said Twitter Blue would offer the option for paid verification shortly after he completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media site.

The changeover means that only paying subscribers who have “verified” their phone number will be entitled to Twitter verification and the blue check mark. Government accounts and some corporate accounts will still maintain verification through a separate set of icons, in silver and gold, respectively.