These changes mark a historic shift and represent the sharpest pull back in one of the most aggressive monetary easing exercises in the world, which was aimed at reflating prices in the Japanese economy. The BOJ’s actions also precede the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later this week.

“The likelihood of inflation stably achieving our target has been heightening … the likelihood reached a certain threshold that resulted in today’s decision,” BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said at a press conference after the central bank’s decision, according to a translation provided by Reuters.