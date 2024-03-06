“The Central African copper belt is the part of the world where you can find things of this extraordinary grade. And that’s why we are there. The geology is extraordinary,” he said.

“It is not just that there haven’t been deposits like this. It’s that there are more to be found. Here is Mingomba — and then where is the next Mingomba after this? This is the part of the world and style of deposit where we can find resources of this scale and quality, and Zambia provides an operating environment that is really extraordinary,” he added.