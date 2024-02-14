In a note last week entitled “The Structural and Cyclical Costs of Brexit,” the Wall Street bank estimates that the U.K. economy grew 5% less over the past eight years than other comparable countries.

The true hit to the British economy could be anywhere from 4% to 8% of real gross domestic product (GDP), however, the bank said, acknowledging the difficulties of extracting the impact of Brexit from other simultaneous economic events including the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2022 energy crisis. Real GDP is a growth metric that has been adjusted for inflation.