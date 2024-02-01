Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is on the cusp of a surprise move from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season, according to multiple media reports.
Both Sky Sports and BBC Sport reported on the news and suggested that formal confirmation could come as early as Thursday. ESPN, meanwhile, cited sources within Formula 1 as saying the deal was “as good as done.”
CNBC was not able to independently verify the reports.
Mercedes declined to comment when contacted by CNBC. A spokesperson at Ferrari was not immediately available to comment.
A move to Ferrari, one of the most iconic teams in the history of motorsport, would bring an end to a remarkably successful partnership. Hamilton first signed with Mercedes in 2013 and went on to win six of his seven world titles with the team between 2014 and 2020.
The prospect of Hamilton joining Ferrari has been the subject of intense speculation over recent years, although Hamilton has previously said he intends to stay with Mercedes for the rest of his life.
In August of last year, Hamilton signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes to keep him on board through the 2025 season, although it’s not clear whether the contract included an exit clause.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described the team’s partnership with Hamilton at the time as “one of the most successful in the sport’s history” adding that it was “always a formality” they would continue with “F1′s biggest global star.”
If Hamilton were to leave Mercedes for Ferrari, it is reported he would likely replace Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz given that his teammate, Charles Leclerc, recently signed a fresh contract extension.
The start of the next Formula 1 season gets underway in Bahrain from Feb. 29.