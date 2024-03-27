The JSE All Share Index is forecast to reach 81,000 points in 12 months, according to the Merrill Lynch survey titled Strong, patient, equity bulls. The survey found a net 80 percent of managers are overweight domestic stocks with banks and software companies as favourites. No one wants to increase their cash portions.

`”One of the most interesting things that have come out of the survey this time around is just how many more local investors have turned into equity bulls and how many more have also turned into cash bears,” John Morris, Merrill Lynch South Africa Strategist told CNBC Africa. “So that’s a sign of risk appetite. It’s a sign of confidence on other assets like your equities.”